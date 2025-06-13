Milwaukee officer released from hospital; wounded at 46th and Hampton

The Brief A Milwaukee police officer wounded in an incident on the city's north side on Thursday, June 12 was released from the hospital. The officer, a 30-year-old, left the hospital with crutches. He was placed on leave, which is routine.



A Milwaukee police officer wounded by gunfire at 46th and Hampton on Thursday night, June 12 was released from Froedtert Hospital on Friday.

Officer released from hospital

What we know:

The officer walked out of the hospital on crutches, having suffered a gunshot wound to one of his legs.

The injured officer is 30 years old with more than seven years of service, officials said. He was placed on leave, which is routine.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and quite a few police officers were there to show support for the officer as his healing process kicks into high gear.

The chief had a few words to share with the media in light of the officer's departure from the hospital.

What they're saying:

"I always say this and I say this without any hesitation. Our officers are dedicated to our community 365 days a year, 24 hours a day," Chief Norman said. "Let's appreciate them. Let's thank them. Give them their flowers. Understand that we are here for our community."

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman

FOX6's Ashley Sears asked the chief if he was fed up with officers being shot at and wounded.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"I don't think that's the right word. Frustrated. Disappointing. I understand that we all know that there are some challenges within that community. But we're making this particular type of outreach, this connection to our community intentionally in a proactive and positive manner," Norman said. "We have made a commitment to build trust with a community. We are intentional in our engagement. And so we ask our community and those who have challenges with us; meet us halfway."

Incident with gunfire

What we know:

Milwaukee police responded to the area near 46th and Hampton due to recent crime in the area around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. Officers soon spotted two people with guns and chased the suspects.

Chief Norman said an officer demanded one of the suspects, a 39-year-old man, drop the gun. The suspect refused, then gunfire was exchanged. Both the officer and the suspect were struck by gunfire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A second suspect, a 19-year-old man, was arrested.

Nobody else was injured.

Related article

Chief Norman said the two guns were recovered at the scene.