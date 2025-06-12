Milwaukee police officer shot, 46th and Hampton; 2 in custody

The Brief A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg on Thursday, June 12. The shooting happened near 46th and Hampton around 6:45 p.m. Two men were taken into custody and charges are pending.



A Milwaukee police officer was shot in the leg on Thursday, June 12.

Officer shot

What we know:

It happened near 46th and Hampton.

MPD responded to the area due to recent crime in the area around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. Officers soon observed two people with guns and chased the suspects.

Scene near 46th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said an officer demanded one of the suspects, a 39-year-old male, drop the gun and the suspect refused, then gunfire was exchanged. Both the officer and the suspect were struck by gunfire.

The second suspect, a 19-year-old male, was arrested without further incident and nobody else was injured.

Norman said the two guns were recovered.

Charges pending

Dig deeper:

The injured officer is a 30-year-old male with over seven years of service. He was placed on leave, per routine.

Scene near 46th and Hampton, Milwaukee

The police chief noted both the officer and the 39-year-old were taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

Charges against the two suspects will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

"You're too damn old"

What they're saying:

Mayor Cavalier Johnson condemned the shooting.

"You’re too damn old to be shooting at police officers at 39 years old," he said. "And worse, you have a 19-year-old kid with you? You’re supposed to be a role model."

Scene near 46th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Neighbor Jennifer Navarr's nerves were on edge.

"I want my children to be safe," she said. "I just want us all to be blessed, and all of our babies to come home every night."

"The Milwaukee Police Department sends our thoughts and prayers to our officer and wish him a speedy recovery," Norman said.

The Milwaukee Police Association provided the following statement:

"The Milwaukee Police Association was deeply concerned to hear that a District 7 police officer was shot this evening during an incident at 46th and Hampton Ave. The officer was transported to the hospital where he is currently being treated for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. We are relieved to report that the officer is expected to make a full recovery.

This incident comes just hours after the MPA issued a press release highlighting critically low staffing levels in this very district. We warned that officers are being pushed beyond safe limits and that the safety of both the public and our officers is being compromised.

"Tonight’s events underscore the urgency of our message," said Alexander Ayala, president of the MPA. "Our officers are committed to protecting this community, but they are doing so at great personal risk. We must tend to our officers' well-being—not just physically, but mentally and emotionally. That starts with proper staffing, support, and resources."

We commend the bravery of the officers who responded. The MPA is providing full support to the involved officers and their families, and we will continue advocating for the safety and health of all our members."

Full press conference

What you can do: