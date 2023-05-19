Former MPD Officer Mattioli trial; judge sets November date

A new trial date has been set for former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli – charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the 2020 death of Joel Acevedo.

A judge set the 35-year-old's trial to begin Nov. 6.

Mattioli was in court May 4 for what was supposed to be his final hearing before a June trial. That date was already rescheduled from a date last year.

The delay is over the possibility of having Brian Peterson, Milwaukee County's former chief medical examiner, testify.

Both sides are also awaiting an updated report from Dr. Wieslawa Tlomak, the new chief medical examiner.

Joel Acevedo

Attorneys say Acevedo died after Mattioli, who was off-duty at the time, held him in a chokehold. Mattioli later resigned from MPD.

In April, Acevedo's family filed a lawsuit against current and former employees of the Milwaukee Police Department in connection with his death – demanding damages in excess of $15 million.