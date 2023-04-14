Joel Acevedo death; family sues MPD employees, current and former, for $15M

The family of Joel Acevedo filed on Friday, April 14 a lawsuit against current and former employees of the Milwaukee Police Department in connection with the death of Acevedo in April 2020. They are demanding damages in excess of $15 million.

Joel Acevedo

Michael Mattioli, the officer charged in the off-duty death of Acevedo, is accused of using a chokehold on Acevedo during a fight in April 2020 which caused his death six days later. Mattioli resigned his position with the Milwaukee Police Department in September 2020. At the same time, he pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree reckless homicide in this case. Mattioli's attorneys say he was acting in self-defense. Mattioli is scheduled to go on trial starting June 5.

Michael Mattioli

This is a developing story.