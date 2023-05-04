Former MPD Officer Mattioli's trial delayed again

article

The homicide trial of former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli was delayed again Thursday, May 4.

Mattioli, 35, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the 2020 death of Joel Acevedo. He has pleaded not guilty, claiming self-defense.

Attorneys say Acevedo died after Mattioli, who was off-duty at the time, held him in a chokehold. Mattioli later resigned from MPD.

Thursday was supposed to be Mattioli's final hearing before his June trial, but instead the judge ruled a new trial date must be found. The delay is over the possibility of having Brian Peterson, Milwaukee County's former chief medical examiner, testify.

Both sides are also awaiting an updated report from Dr. Wieslawa Tlomak, the new chief medical examiner.

Joel Acevedo

Mattioli is now due back in court on May 19.

In April, Acevedo's family filed a lawsuit against current and former employees of the Milwaukee Police Department in connection with his death – demanding damages in excess of $15 million.