Mattioli trial delayed to June 2023; accused in death of Joel Acevedo

The homicide trial of former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli has been delayed to June 2023.

The delay is because of something FOX6 News has learned about Milwaukee County's now former chief medical examiner. Dr. Brian Peterson did not "abruptly retire" as previously reported. Instead, he was fired. That is according to an assistant district attorney.

Dr. Brian Peterson

Dr. Peterson is a key witness for the prosecution in the Mattioli case – and was supposed to testify about the deal of Joel Acevedo.

Mattioli's trial was supposed to begin next week. Instead, it has now been pushed back to June 5, 2023.

Protest for Joel Acevedo near 45th and Center

In April 2020, prosecutors say Mattioli was off duty when he put Acevedo in a chokehold during a party at Mattioli's home. Acevedo died six days later.