Milwaukee police bodycam release procedure; hearing Friday

A new Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) policy that speeds up the release of body camera video from critical incidents went into effect Monday, May 1. However, the Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) has filed a lawsuit against the city seeking an order from a judge to stop the new policy, calling it reckless.

As of right now, the policy remains in place. The city and the union are set to hold a hearing with a Milwaukee County judge on Friday, May 12.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) approved a new standard operating procedure for MPD. The new policy requires MPD to release footage of critical incidents within 15 days and to victims' families within 48 hours.

The FPC approved the new standard in a seven-to-one vote in April. The ink was barely dry when the MPA sued, asking for a temporary restraining offer and an injunction.

"I don't believe the city, the FPC has the right to issue a standard operating procedure," said Andrew Wagner, the president of the Milwaukee Police Association.

The union said the policy violates its collective bargaining agreement, and officers will suffer reputational damage if videos are released during an ongoing investigation.

The city wants the judge to toss the MPA's suit. Its argument is since the FPC is the department's rule maker, the city has no obligation to collectively bargain the video release policy and that bargaining agreement recognizes the FPC's rule and procedure-making.

"We don't think it's going to hold in court, and ultimately, we think we'll end up with a victory," Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression Finance Chair Omar Flores.

Supporters say the policy should have gone farther and won't say it was a compromise.