Milwaukee teen accused; firing shots into air on city's south side

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy is now charged – accused of firing a fully automatic handgun into the air during Cinco de Mayo celebrations on the city's south side on Friday, May 5. The accused is Deon Nabors – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a machine gun

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers were conducting crowd control at Cesar Chavez Drive and Scott Street around 11 p.m. on Friday, May 5. One officer heard gunshots -- and large amounts of people moving away from the intersection. The complaint said "people were heard to say, 'they're shooting' as they ran away.

Officers moved towards where the shots were heard -- and spotted Deon Nabors "amongst the crowd raise his arm up and fire at least seven shots into the air in a rapid, automatic fashion. (An officer) then moved toward the defendant, who was still armed with the firearm, and ordered him to stop. The defendant was shot by (the officer)," the complaint says.

According to the complaint, "the firearm was recovered and found to be a Glock 45 9mm handgun with an extended clip and a full auto switch on the rear rendering it fully automatic." Investigators recovered seven 9mm casings that will be compared to the firearm recovered from the defendant.

The complaint also notes the above events were captured on body camera.