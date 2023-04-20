Milwaukee police bodycam release procedure; FPC to vote

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission on Thursday, April 20 is scheduled to vote on the adoption of a standard operating procedure for releasing body camera video.

This standard operating procedure will require MPD to publicly release video footage within 15 days of a critical incident. This includes a provision requiring access for families of victims to view video footage within 48 hours of the critical incident.

Right now, when police shoot someone or someone dies while in custody, Milwaukee police release an edited video, with police explaining what happened. There’s no written policy that requires a timeline for the release of these "Community Briefings."

MPD's current practice is to release the video within 45 days of what they call a critical incident.

Some activists say that’s too long.