Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop

A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr.

He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office, leading this investigation, said the Milwaukee man was housed alone in a cell. A sheriff's lieutenant said there were no obvious signs in the cell to suggest the cause of death.

"We are in frequent contact with the Glenn family to keep them informed as to the progress of the investigation. We ask and appreciate the community joining us in respecting the family's wishes for privacy at this time to allow them time to grieve and process their loss."