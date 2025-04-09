Milwaukee man accused of burglaries in multiple counties

The Brief A Milwaukee man is a suspect in at least recent four burglaries in southeast Wisconsin. The accused is Joseph Levenhagen.



He has a series of convictions for burglary and theft. Now, court filings say he is a suspect in not just one recent Whitefish Bay burglary, but at least three others in Waukesha County.

Man accused of even more burglaries

What we know:

On the morning of April 2, court documents say 42-year-old Joseph Levenhagen parked his mother's car at Klode Park. He returned a while later carrying a bag he did not have when he left.

Whitefish Bay police said they tried to pull the car over on Lancaster, but the driver took off. It eventually crashed near 12th and Finn in Milwaukee. Court filings say inside the trunk was a haul of jewelry, electronics and cash. But Levenhagen was gone.

Whitefish Bay police chase ends near 12th and Finn in Milwaukee

At the time of the Whitefish Bay burglary, Levenhagen was under surveillance by New Berlin and Brookfield police. A GPS tracker was on his mother's vehicle. Court filings say Levenhagen is a suspect in at least three burglaries in New Berlin and Brookfield.

Levenhagen is not charged in connection to the Whitefish Bay or Waukesha County burglaries. But he is no stranger to the criminal justice system.

Milwaukee County Courthouse

Right now, Levenhagen is on community supervision after serving prison time for multiple burglary and theft cases. He is currently out on bond in two open burglary cases in both Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties.

In the Milwaukee case, prosecutors say he broke into a Wauwatosa home in September 2023. The victim tracked her stolen watch to Levenhagen's home at 82nd and Burleigh – less than seven months after he was released from prison.