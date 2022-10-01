Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run near Teutonia and Capitol

article

A 55-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred near Teutonia and Capitol on Friday evening, Sept. 30, police say.

Officials say the Milwaukee man was walking when he was struck by a vehicle around 10:45 p.m. The vehicle did leave the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Milwaukee police are seeking the driver in this incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.