West Allis bicyclist hit, Milwaukee driver OWI arrest

A West Allis woman, 38, was hurt when she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Saturday morning, Oct. 1 near 65th and Greenfield.

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m.

Police said the striking driver, a Milwaukee man, 42, was arrested for OWI, causing injury, with drug/alcohol use believed to have been a factor.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.