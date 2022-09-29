Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck in Milwaukee; man in critical condition

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 29. It happened at approximately 7:12 a.m. near Fond du Lac Avenue and Silver Spring Drive

Police say a vehicle was making a right turn when it struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The pedestrian, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries. 

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. 

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. 

The investigation is ongoing.  