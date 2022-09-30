Hit-and-run accident, shots fired near North Division HS

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred during a shots fired incident on Thursday, Sept. 29. It happened at approximately 3:34 p.m. near 12th Street and Center Street.

Police say during a fight at a school, a suspect in a vehicle fired shots, striking an occupied vehicle and causing individuals to run. Another vehicle struck a 16-year-old pedestrian that was running from the gunfire. The vehicle fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No injuries were reported from the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.