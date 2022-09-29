Milwaukee woman, 94, struck at Brady and Prospect, dies from injuries

A 94-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Brady and Prospect on the city's lower east side Thursday afternoon, Sept. 29.

Milwaukee police say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. The woman was crossing the street on Prospect when she was struck by a 40-year-old driver who was turning from E. Brady onto N. Prospect.

Officials say the driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

This is a developing story.