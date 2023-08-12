Milwaukee fatal crash, man's family remains in limbo 1 year later

Joseph Papia, a father and grandfather, was killed in a crash on Milwaukee's north side one year ago Saturday, Aug. 12.

Family members said the past year has been a rollercoaster of emotions they can't seem to shake.

"A lot of emotions," said Andrea Papia.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In the middle of a busy road, Andrea and her sister, Angelique Papia, were also elsewhere Saturday; they're stuck between loss and closure.

"Nerve-wracking, especially with all the emotions going on," said Angelique. "We’re in this forever never-ending limbo, the whole family is."

Joseph Papia

The sisters were thrown into limbo exactly a year ago when 30-year-old Vincent King allegedly hit and killed their 71-year-old father.

"He was known around Milwaukee. Very upbeat. Loved life, loved his family," said Angelique.

"Everybody was his family that he came in contact with," Andrea said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The crash happened at Congress and Fond du Lac. Papia's family set up a memorial, hoping it drives home a message: "Slow down." And while the cars move quickly, the justice system is not nearly as fast.

"There hasn’t been any movement or closure," said Andrea.

King is accused of speeding – going nearly 100 mph in a 35 mph – before crashing into and killing Papia.

In November 2022, FOX6 News learned Milwaukee police lost track of King after they stopped guarding his hospital room after the crash. U.S. Marshals arrested him in Texas one month later.

Crash near Fond du Lac and Congress (August 2022)

The court process continues one year after Papia’s death. Papia’s daughters said they’re stuck in that limbo.

"I hope it’s not going to be drug out any longer, and I would really like to see him sit life in prison," said Angelique.

"We’re not the only family this has happened to," Andrea said. "Just know that tomorrow’s not guaranteed. That’s what he would always say."

King is charged with second-degree reckless homicide, second-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. Court records show he's scheduled to go to trial in October.