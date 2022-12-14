Milwaukee homicide suspect police lost track of arrested in Texas

Vincent King, 30, was arrested in Texas, held in the Fort Bend County Jail outside of Houston, where US Marshals arrested him Tuesday, Dec. 13.

King is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather on Aug. 12 near Fond du Lac and Congress in Milwaukee.

In November, FOX6 News explained how King was arrested on scene and charged with second-degree reckless homicide, second-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by a felon but never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police said they didn't know where King was.

Joseph Papia, 71, was killed in the crash while driving to his friend's house. Prosecutors say data from within King's Dodge Charger show he was driving 94 mph right before the crash. The speed limit there is only 35. Court records say they also found a gun in the car.

The criminal complaint says King suffered a fractured femur and hip during the crash. Papia's daughters told FOX6 the DA's office told them King was still in the hospital when charges were filed. FOX6 asked the Milwaukee Police Department multiple times if King was still in the hospital.

On Aug. 24, an MPD spokesperson said, "It could be possible; however, I do not know for sure."

On Sept. 14 the answer was, "I do not know. That is protected information from the hospital."

Vincent King

FOX6 followed up and asked: "What is the protocol when a suspect is in the hospital? Is the suspect free to walk out on his own accord and expected to turn himself in?"

The MPD spokesperson responded, "When arrestees are expected to be in need of medical care for an extended period, then a decision is made to lift an arrest hold."

That means police stopped guarding King at the hospital.

Milwaukee police claim due to HIPAA, area hospitals are not required to contact them when a prisoner is set to be discharged.

In short, the Milwaukee Police Department did not know where King was.

Now that he's been arrested in Texas, Papia's family said they are relieved King is behind bars, but after everything that's happened, they won't fully breathe until he's back in Wisconsin.