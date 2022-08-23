Milwaukee fatal crash; Man accused, driving 100 mph prior to impact

article

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a fatal crash at Fond du Lac and Congress on Aug. 12 in which speeds reached 100 miles per hour. The accused, Vincent King, is not in police custody – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree reckless homicide

Second-degree reckless injury

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a fatal crash at Fond du Lac and Congress around 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Police said a 71-year-old Milwaukee man was headed west when he was hit by another vehicle, driven by King. The 71-year-old was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

The complaint indicates King suffered a broken leg and fractured hip in the wreck. His passenger suffered a broken arm.

Crash near Fond du Lac and Congress

Police recovered surveillance video from the Taco Bell on W. Fond du Lac Avenue. While it did not capture the actual collision, the complaint against King says it did capture "events before and after the collision." It was apparent King's vehicle "had been traveling at a high rate of speed," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police spoke with a firefighter who was on the crash scene. That firefighter "stated that while he was attempting to extract the driver, Vincent King, from the Charger, he located a firearm under the driver's butt."

On Aug. 13, the airbag control module was recovered from King's car. The data recovered from that module indicates King's "vehicle steadily increases in speed to 100 miles per hour" and "the accelerator remains at or near 100%" immediately before the wreck, the complaint says. The posted speed limits on W. Fond du Lac Avenue where the crash occurred is 35 miles per hour.

Again, while King has been charged in this incident, online court records indicate he is not in police custody -- a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

