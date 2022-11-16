Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King

A Milwaukee man, Vincent Lee King, is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather.

King was arrested on scene and charged with second-degree reckless homicide, but he's never made a court appearance.

That's because Milwaukee police say they don't know where King is.

Aug. 12 crash:

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2022, police were called to a fatal wreck near Fond du Lac and Congress.

A few hours later, sisters Angelique and Andrea Papia got a call.

"They had said that they had my dad brought in from a severe accident and that he was hit at high speeds and that he didn't make it," said Angelique Papia.

Their father, Joseph Papia, 71, was driving to his friend's house that night when he was hit and killed. His daughters say he was the life of every party. They expected him to be there to watch their kids grow up.

"I just don't understand how it happened, you know what I mean? Like, to just be so soon?" said Angelique Papia.

Charges filed:

On Aug. 23, 2022, charges were filed against King, 29.

The complaint says data from within King's Dodge Charger show he was driving 94 mph right before the crash. The speed limit there is only 35. Court records say they also found a gun in the car.

King was charged with second-degree reckless homicide, second-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

"I really thought like OK, we got him," said Angelique Papia. "Now, we're going to be able to speak up and be our father's voice and go to court and look this guy in the face, eye-to-eye."

However, more than 3 months later, they are still waiting on that court date.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"There's this big piece missing to be able to find some closure from this, and we can't," said Angelique Papia.

Where is Vincent King?

The criminal complaint says King suffered a fractured femur and hip during the crash. The Papia sisters say the DA's office told them King was still in the hospital when charges were filed. FOX6 has been asking the Milwaukee Police Department if King is still in the hospital.

On Aug. 24, an MPD spokesperson said, "It could be possible; however, I do not know for sure."

On Sept. 14t the answer was. "I do not know. That is protected information from the hospital."

FOX6 followed up and asked: "What is the protocol when a suspect is in the hospital? Is the suspect free to walk out on his own accord and expected to turn himself in?"

The MPD spokesperson responded, "When arrestees are expected to be in need of medical care for an extended period, then a decision is made to lift an arrest hold."

Vincent King

That means police stopped guarding King at the hospital.

Milwaukee police claim due to HIPAA, area hospitals are not required to contact them when a prisoner is set to be discharged.

In short, the Milwaukee Police Department does not know where Vincent King is.

The Papia sister's grief has turned into something else.

"It's not even being sad. It's furious. I'm angry. I'm frustrated. I'm very upset with how this all is being conducted," said Angelique Papia.

"I feel like the legal system has failed as a whole," said Andrea Papia.

Milwaukee booking procedures:

The Milwaukee Police Department's booking procedures outline what happens when an arrestee is taken to the hospital before processing.

The procedures state: "Officers will not leave a prisoner unguarded while they are receiving medical treatment."

It goes on to list three situations when a hospital guard would be lifted:

The prisoner is medically cleared to be transferred to a lockup facility. The custody of the prisoner is transferred to another jurisdiction. The district attorney declines to press charges.

None of those three reasons appear to apply to Vincent King.

Vincent King

FOX6 emailed MPD again asking if they could point us to the policy that explains what happened with King.

A spokesperson responded, "There is nothing in the SOP because it is not a policy but a process."

FOX6 asked if someone from the department would be available for an interview to explain this process. The department declined an interview and suggested FOX6 contact the district attorney's office because "ultimately, once they are charged, the State takes custody."

FOX6's multiple attempts to reach the DA's office have all gone unanswered. The Papia sisters have been calling, too.

"Instead of focusing on the good, happy memories, all of our energy is put into this Vincent Lee King. Where is he? Why aren't the police doing anything? Calling people all day, every day," said Angelique Papia.

Expert opinion:

Without an opportunity to sit down with MPD or the DA's office, we took some of our questions to police consultant Chet Epperson.

"You're legally responsible for a person until that person is transported to the county facility or the facility where they are processed," said Epperson.

Epperson is a former police chief with more than three decades of experience.

Epperson says police should know when an arrestee is released from the hospital, especially with a crime this serious.

King is facing decades in prison. King is already a convicted felon. There were also several warrants out for his arrest at the time of the crash.

"Then to have this person just walk out of the hospital, unbeknownst to the police department, to me, it's an embarrassment," said Epperson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Joseph Papia

It is possible King is still in the hospital, but the Papia sisters say at this point, it is highly unlikely. Either way, they hope to hear back from someone in the criminal justice system soon.

"We are the daughters of Joseph. We have the right to know," said Angelique Papia.

Possible King location

After the promotions for the story started airing, FOX6 talked to several people who say they've seen King since the crash.

FOX6 asked the Milwaukee Police Department about this tip on Nov. 14, 2022. The response was: "Our Fugitive Apprehension Unit is dedicated to seeking individuals that have active warrants."