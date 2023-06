article

A Milwaukee man, 23, died in a crash near 60th and Hampton Monday night, June 12.

It happened around 7 p.m.

The victim died at the hospital.

Police said the other driver, a Milwaukee man, 19, was taken to the hospital with injuries and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police are looking into what led to the crash.