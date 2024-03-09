Grandmother killed in Milwaukee crash: 'She was our nurturer'

A crash on Milwaukee's north side killed 55-year-old Janice Howard on Tuesday. Her family is devastated, and her kids said the crash is part of a bigger issue.

"My mother was a beacon of hope, she was our nurturer," said Andre Porter, Howard's youngest son.

Now, Porter said his mother is their guardian angel.

"She’s the type that would give you her last cent, not even dollar, she’d give you her last cent," he said.

Loved ones said Howard was driving home after picking up her 11-year-old grandson, Ashton, from basketball practice when she was hit.

Fatal crash near Sherman and Villard (March 5, 2024)

"She loved her grandkids. Those were her best friends," said Alexcis Coleman, Howard's oldest daughter.

Surveillance video showed the intersection of Sherman and Villard when a driver blew through the red light and crashed into Howard's car, causing it to flip. Her car then struck two other vehicles, including an MPD squad. Howard died, and her grandson was hospitalized.

Police arrested the driver who ran the red light roughly a block from the crash scene. Family said they have heard conflicting stories about what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

"By multiple detectives and police officers it was, ‘He was not being chased, he was not being pursued,’ but then other officers and detectives were telling us that he was being chased and pursued," said Coleman.

Milwaukee police have not said if a pursuit was in any way related to the crash.

According to police information and online court records, 31-year-old Davonte Jackson was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and fleeing after the crash; he was one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted.

Porter said the person responsible for his mother's death deserves no leniency: "I just pray that he rots in hell. I hope god answers our prayers and locks him up for a very, very long time if not the rest of his life."

While loved ones make plans for Howard, they are asking for prayers for 11-year-old Ashton.

"He was an innocent kid in this situation. Kid full of life," said Porter.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was established to help with funeral expenses.