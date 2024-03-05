Milwaukee fatal crash, Sherman and Villard; 1 dead

One person is dead and others injured after a four-car crash occurred in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 5.

The crash happened at Sherman and Villard shortly after 4 p.m.

Police said a 31-year-old ran a red light at the intersection and hit a 55-year-old that was driving southbound, whose vehicle flipped over. The 55-year-old struck two other vehicles after flipping over, including a Milwaukee Police Department squad car.

The 55-year-old was taken to the hospital and was pronounced deceased. An 11-year-old was also in the car and was taken to the hospital for crash injuries and is expected to survive.

Scene at Sherman and Villard

Police said a 37-year-old officer and 33-year-old officer were in the squad when it was hit. The 33-year-old officer sustained a non-fatal injury that did not require medical attention and the 37-year-old officer was not injured.

The driver of the other car that was hit did not sustain any injuries.

The 31-year-old that ran the red light was taken into custody, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

FOX6 News had a crew at the scene.