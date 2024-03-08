A former Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitive is back behind bars – and may now be in even bigger trouble with the law.

According to police information and online court records, 31-year-old Davonte Jackson was the driver who ran a red light leading to a multi-vehicle fatal crash on Tuesday, March 5 while he was still on the run.

Surveillance video captured the destructive crash near Sherman and Villard. It killed 55-year-old Janice Womack and sent an 11-year-old to the hospital. FOX6 News reached out to Womack's family on Friday; they did not want to speak.

Jackson's arrest, record

Police records show Jackson was arrested after the crash on Eggert Place, roughly a block from the scene, for recklessly endangering safety and fleeing police. Several new charges are now pending, according to jail records.

FOX6 News first profiled Jackson in January 2020 when he was accused of stealing Christmas presents from under a tree during a home invasion. He has also been charged with domestic abuse, criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping – and was named one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted in August 2023. He remained a wanted fugitive until Tuesday's arrest after the crash.

Online court records show Jackson is currently being held in the Milwaukee County Jail with bail and fine amounts totaling more than $500,000.