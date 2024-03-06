Milwaukee traffic safety; crashes on rise, push for safe roads

An average of 81 people die every year in Milwaukee County crashes, according to a study from the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation.

Just the other day, Tuesday, March 5, a 55-year-old died in a four-vehicle crash on Milwaukee’s north side. An 11-year old was also taken to the hospital.

The study is just the initial step toward a goal to tackle reckless driving.

"Fatal and serious injury crashes are on the rise, and they are on the rise by quite a bit in the last five years," MCDOT program planning manager Jeff Sponcia said.

Sherman and Villard crash

A 31-year-old ran a red light near Sherman and Villard, killing the 55-year-old.

"Driving, no one really cares for other people’s safety," said Ugo Mayorga, a Milwaukee resident.

Tuesday’s fatal crash marks another tragedy in an issue that MCDOT is trying to tackle.

"Residents now, because of the recklessness on our roadways, they are taking other routes," Sponcia said."They are avoiding certain places, certain businesses, certain neighborhoods where these crashes are more likely to occur."

Milwaukee County crash data

Sponcia said the department recently created the study to see how reckless driving is impacting the county.

Last year, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Milwaukee County had 92 fatal crashes.

Per the report, over the last decade, the most fatal and serious crashes occurred on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

"If I am a resident there, I am twice as likely to not only witness one of these crashes, but even potentially be a victim of them if I am African American," Sponica said.

20th and Orchard crash

Sponica said the data is alarming, but a step toward helping the county see what fixes need to be made.

"[It] identifies which streets and roadways should be emphasized as far as installing safe streets improvements," Sponica said.

These findings are just the first part of a larger project, which eventually aims to start dozens of county-wide safe road projects with federal funding.