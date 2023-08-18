Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Davonte Jackson considered armed, dangerous

U.S. Marshals said, days before Christmas 2019, someone stole gifts meant for kids – and a fingerprint led investigators back to 30-year-old Davonte Jackson.

Jackson is wanted for several charges including four counts of armed robbery, bail jumping and domestic abuse. Prosecutors said he and others went to a home near 36th and Toronto, just north of Capitol Drive in Milwaukee.

"Knocked on the door, female answered the door, and he allegedly had a gun on him," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Prosecutors said the group made their way inside and pointed guns at the children.

"You have Christmas gifts around the tree, so Davonte and the other guys, they end up stealing and taking some of the items, some of the gifts," the marshal said. "The woman said, ‘Hey, this is my kids’ Christmas gifts.' He used some other profane words, he said, ‘I don’t care,’ and then they left."

Davonte Jackson

Milwaukee police eventually arrested Jackson. He posted bail and was following his court dates until April 2022. He laid low until April 2023 when he was accused of domestic abuse near 21st and Townsend.

"He knocked on another door of a previous ex. She told him, ‘Hey, you are not coming in,’" the marshal said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

U.S. Marshals said Jackson then damaged his ex’s property.

"Start banging on the door, knocked out a glass window. She called the police. Police came. He’s been gone since," said the marshal.

Davonte Jackson

Jackson is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 150 pounds. U.S. Marshals said he has strong ties to southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois – and is considered armed and dangerous.

"We really need to get this guy off the street," the marshal said.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshal tip line: 414-297-3707; you will remain anonymous.