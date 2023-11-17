Milwaukee hit-and-run crash, 60th and Hampton; school bus hit

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a school bus that happened on Friday, Nov. 17.

It happened around 7 a.m. near 60th and Hampton.

According to police, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed ran a red light and collided with another vehicle and a school bus.

The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light fled the scene on foot.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck, ages 40 and 43, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.