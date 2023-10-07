Milwaukee County Zoo free day; families explore, new animals
Snow leopard at the Milwaukee County Zoo
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo's "Family Free Day" attracted hundreds of people and animal lovers Saturday, Oct. 7.
The Zoo's website said a newer species was on display: the three scimitar-horned oryx. A type of antelope from North Africa, oryx are currently extinct in the wild.
"Last year we got the Zoo Pass, so we keep coming here a lot because it's just a great place to be," said one zoo-goer. "I'm glad that there are a lot of people here, and it gets people to come out and spend time together instead of just being inside."
It was a busy summer for new arrivals at the zoo. A greater kudu calf, born in August and announced last month. In July, a 2-year-old snow leopard debuted to the public as well. Earlier in the summer, the zoo also welcomed a Norwegian Fjord horse to the Family Farm, and a De Brazza's monkey was born in its habitat in front of the public in June.