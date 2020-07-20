SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCIA, Mexico -- Sure, tourists are warned to stay away from wildlife, but what about the other way around?In two heart-pounding clips shared to Twitter over the weekend, a woman is seen motionless on a hiking trail as a young black bear comes up and begins to sniff her.The incident reportedly occurred at Chipinque Ecological Park in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico, one of the users who posted the video wrote.

