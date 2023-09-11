Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County Zoo: Greater Kudu, Chula, born Aug. 5

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo announced on Monday, Sept. 11 the birth of a greater kudu last month. 

Chula (a Spanish word meaning "cute") was born on Aug. 5. She can now be seen in the African Waterhole habitat (weather permitting).

Zoo officials say both Chula's mom, Imani, and father, Hasani, share the habitat with Chula. She is often seen running and jumping through her new surroundings.