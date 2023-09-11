Milwaukee County Zoo: Greater Kudu, Chula, born Aug. 5
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo announced on Monday, Sept. 11 the birth of a greater kudu last month.
Chula (a Spanish word meaning "cute") was born on Aug. 5. She can now be seen in the African Waterhole habitat (weather permitting).
Kudu calf at Milwaukee County Zoo
Kudu calf at Milwaukee County Zoo
Zoo officials say both Chula's mom, Imani, and father, Hasani, share the habitat with Chula. She is often seen running and jumping through her new surroundings.