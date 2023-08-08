Milwaukee County Zoo's new horse, 1st of breed at Family Farm

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a new resident to the Family Farm – Nelson, a male Norwegian Fjord horse.

The 15-year-old Nelson arrived from a private family in mid-July. He is the first Fjord horse species to join the Family Farm, the zoo said.

All animals at the zoo go through a quarantine period to ensure there are no health concerns for the arriving animal as well as for the entire animal population, a news release said. Nelson is completing his quarantine with partial access inside the horse barn and partial access to the outdoor habitat. Zookeepers said he is "very social and he loves people!"

After quarantine, the zoo said Nelson will join Sicilian donkey, Giuseppe, as a companion in the habitat. Zookeepers noted Nelson has acclimated well so far, and when he first arrived at the Family Farm he rolled on the ground within 30 minutes. It's a reflection as to how he feels about his new home, the zoo said; a nervous horse wouldn’t have rolled in the yard shortly after arriving.

The first Norwegian Fjord horses – 22 of them – were imported to the U.S. in the 1950s. Fjords can be classified as ponies, as well as a light draft horses, and they are a unique breed for several reasons, according to the zoo. They’re one of the oldest breeds of horse, believed to be domesticated over 4,000 years ago. Fjords were also the breed of the Vikings.

Most Fjords, including Nelson, are the same color – brown dun – and have a dorsal stripe that starts at their forelock and runs all the way down their tail like some ancient wild horses, the zoo said. Fjord manes are often cut to show this dorsal stripe. Nelson is the first light-colored draft horse to call the zoo home.