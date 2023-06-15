Milwaukee County Zoo monkey birth, 1st of species

A De Brazza's monkey was born in its Milwaukee County Zoo habitat in front of the public Saturday, June 10.

In a news release, the zoo said the mom, 6-year-old Holly, had a smooth birth; she and the baby are doing well. Because Holly’s so attentive – and protective – zookeepers have avoided getting too involved.

Holly is a first-time mom, the zoo said. The dad is a 4-year-old De Brazza's monkey, Hugo, and has been "very accommodating."

The pair arrived from other Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institutions late last year, the zoo said, in the hopes of becoming the first breeding pair of De Brazza’s monkeys at the Milwaukee County Zoo. The baby helps contribute to species conservation and management through participation in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which helps ensure the survival of selected species in zoos and aquariums, most of which are threatened or endangered in the wild.

The baby's name will be chosen after zookeepers confirm the sex.

Baby De Brazzas monkey (Courtesy: Milwaukee County Zoo)

The zoo's De Brazza’s monkeys, including the baby, are viewable in the indoor habitat daily. Beginning next week, they’ll have access to the outdoor yard. Guests will likely see the baby clinging to its mom for their first month.

The last primates born "on view" at the Milwaukee County zoo were in spring 2022, with three Japanese Macaque births.

The zoo said De Brazza’s monkeys are typically under 3 pounds at birth, although this baby was quite large. The monkeys are arboreal, meaning they live in trees, and native to Central Africa – from Cameroon to Kenya.