Milwaukee County Zoo; snow leopard makes debut

The Milwaukee County Zoo is excited to announce the public debut of a male snow leopard, Choto, from the Dakota Zoo in Bismark, North Dakota.

Choto is two years old and comes to the Milwaukee County Zoo with a breeding recommendation. The zoo’s female snow leopard, Orya, arrived in 2016 and is nine years old.

Choto arrived in July and has completed a 30-day quarantine period – a standard procedure for the zoo's incoming animals to ensure there are no health concerns.

He recently transferred from the Animal Health Center (AHC) to the Florence Mila Borchert Big Cat Country to get acclimated to his new habitat, holding areas located off exhibit, and the routines of the animal care staff.

Animal care staff worked to crate-train Choto for the move from the AHC to Big Cat Country, so the move was as stress-free as possible.