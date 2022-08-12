Milwaukee Common Council to meet Friday; discuss youth prison site

The Milwaukee Common Council has a special meeting scheduled for Friday, Aug. 12 – on the agenda – the new site of the state's youth prison. The state announced Tuesday it selected the site for a new youth facility in Milwaukee.

Four years ago, the Wisconsin Legislature voted to close Lincoln Hills School for Boys and replace it with smaller, regional facilities. While one option the state considered was the current Chaney Correctional Center, the new facility will instead be located near 76th and Clinton – an old emissions testing center.

The existing youth prison, a combination facility for boys and girls known as Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls, is located outside Irma in northern Wisconsin. The prison has been plagued by allegations of guard-on-prisoner abuse for years. The American Civil Liberties Union in 2017 filed a federal lawsuit, which resulted in a judge ordering an independent monitor to provide regular reports on prison conditions.

Site of new youth correctional facility in Milwaukee near 76th and Clinton

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Efforts to find locations and secure funding proved fruitless until Evers signed a bill earlier this year that allocated $42 million for a new state youth prison. Administration officials said Thursday that as of July 28 they had signed an agreement to acquire the site.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



