Milwaukee burglary, attempted sex assault; 18-year-old accused

article

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of burglary and attempting to sexually assault a woman in her own home on the city's northwest side. The accused is Tijuan Watson – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Burglary of a building or dwelling

Attempted first-degree sexual assault

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 90th and Carmen on the city's northwest side to investigate a burglary on Friday, Nov. 24.

Officers spoke with a woman who said around 6:45 a.m., she was sleeping when she felt a man's hand -- which woke her up. The woman said there was an unknown man, later identified as the defendant, "laying on her bed." When the woman tried to push the man off of her, the "defendant placed one hand over her mouth, and told her to stop yelling or he would shoot her," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint indicates a child entered the room, "causing the defendant to run out of the room and house." The woman who was being attacked said she could see the black handle of a gun in the man's right pants pocket. The defendant also left his cellphone behind.

The child spoke with police and indicated the cellphone in the room "appeared to be recording a video," the complaint says. The child stopped the recording which "appeared to show the defendant removing the screen on a bathroom window and enter their house." The child also "observed a Facebook profile on the phone with the Facebook name 'Tijuan Watson,'" the complaint says.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and located a residence which had security cameras. The complaint says those cameras captured a man "running eastbound down the driveway and through the backyard of N. 90th Street. The defendant was arrested wearing the same sneakers depicted in the surveillance footage," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Watson made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Nov. 28. Cash bond was set at $50,000.