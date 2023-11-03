2024 Milwaukee budget: Common Council OKs $1.9B after sales tax hike

The Milwaukee Common Council approved spending $1.9 billion for the 2024 budget.

The budget adds more municipal services – but there's a tradeoff. After years of budget cut, the city will be different next year.

"Let’s not forget that we made no cuts in this budget, and we were in dire straights a year ago," said Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa.

The 2024 budget would add 15 new police officers and more firefighters. Near Mitchell International Airport, MFD Station 17 closed in 2020 due to budget problems; under the 2024 budget, its doors would reopen. The fire department will also add an ambulance unit near 27th and Capitol, which MFD said is the busiest area in the state.

"I think 2024 is the comeback year for the city of Milwaukee," Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic said.

Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD)

What's changed for the city once facing a budget crisis? A new 2% city sales tax will start Jan. 1, and the city comptroller estimates it could bring in an extra $184 million dollars.

The Common Council debated and then approved adding $50,000 dollars for the Housing Authority to do repair and maintenance work.

"I’m really hesitant to say we should use levy dollars, what is the federal government’s responsibility of maintaining these properties?" said Ald. Michael Murphy, who recently announced he will not seek reelection.

"I see this as one-time, extraordinary expenditure, to let them catch up for the benefit of their residents," Ald. Robert Bauman said. "Go tell them: You’re right, your sink has been leaking for six months and your toilet hasn’t worked for two weeks, but that’s the federal government’s problem, go call Gwen Moore. We can’t do that."

The Common Council's 2024 budget will mean the median homeowner’s city property tax will go up roughly $51, and average fees will also go up about $10.

"Maybe, just maybe, maybe we could have thrown our Milwaukee taxpayers a bone and given them a tax cold for the first time," said Ald. Mark Borkowski, who also will not seek reelection.

Milwaukee City Hall

With the extra money, why not bring the tax rate down?

"Constituents are looking for a return on their investment, and they’re going to get that with this budget moving forward," said Dimitrijevic. "They’re going to see a solvent city. Streets are going to be paved sooner, lights are going to be LED and more efficient, libraries are going to be open on Sunday, a new fire station. I think people are willing to make an investment in our city. And when you invest, you see it succeed.

The question remains: Will voters see it that way? The budget takes effect in 2024, and voters will cast their ballots in April for who should represent them at City Hall.