Milwaukee sales tax increase approved; what it means for city budget

The Milwaukee Common Council voted Tuesday, July 11 to create a 2% city sales tax – approved 12-3.

The now-approved tax could take effect as early as Jan. 1, 2024. It would only apply to certain taxable purchases, such as cars – but not prescriptions and groceries.

The sales tax to date is 5.5%, with 5% for the state and 0.5% for the county. None of that money goes directly to the city, because the state does not have municipal sales taxes. A new state law, passed by the Wisconsin Legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers, gave the Milwaukee Common Council the power to vote on the issue.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Previously, City Budget Director Nik Kovac laid out the numbers of what he said would need to be cut if the city didn't get the sales tax:

700 of 1,600 police officers

250 of 700 firefighters

400 general city employees

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated the city sales tax would generate $194 million a year. Mostly all the money must be spent on the ballooning pension problem. Extra money in future years would need to go to hiring more police officers and firefighters.

Ten of the 15 Common Council members must approve – or two-thirds of the body – were needed to enact the tax. It would expire after 30 years or when the pension is fully funded, whichever comes first.

Official statements

Mayor Cavalier Johnson:

"I applaud today’s vote by the Milwaukee Common Council to enact a 2% city sales tax. In taking this action, the Council has protected Milwaukee and its residents from unimaginable cuts to library and public safety services.

"We have reached a turning point in the history of Milwaukee’s municipal finances. This is certainly the most significant change in how city services are funded in more than a century.

"I thank the Milwaukee Common Council members who supported this ordinance change. In particular, I offer my appreciation to Council President José Pérez who joined me on multiple occasions, in both public and private discussions with elected officials, as this state legislation was crafted. In addition, I want to thank every member of the Common Council that considered this difficult generational opportunity.

"With the new revenue, Milwaukee will be positioned to improve emergency service response times. We will also be able to continue the innovative work of the Milwaukee Public Library.

"I anticipate signing the sales tax ordinance, file number 230357, in the coming days."