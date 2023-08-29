Mark Borkowski won't seek reelection after 32 in Milwaukee politics

article

Milwaukee Ald. Mark Borkowski, who represents the city's 11th district, announced Tuesday he will not seek reelection.

It marks the first time since the George H.W. Bush administration that Borkowki's name will not appear on a Milwaukee spring election ballot.

Borkowski has represented his current district since 2015 and won reelection in 2016 and 2020. Prior to that, he was a Milwaukee County supervisor for 23 years – first elected in 1992.

"It has been an honor and privilege to have represented the south side for 32 years," said Borkowski. "I entered public service to be the voice of my constituents, and I am proud of my record of constituent service and responsible public policy. I feel that I have represented my constituents well.

Borkowski currently serves as chair of the Milwaukee Common Council's Judiciary and Legislation Committee, and the vice chair of the Licenses Committee. He is also a member of the Steering & Rules Committee, Public Safety and Health Committee, Milwaukee Board of Harbor Commissioners, and Foundation for Milwaukee Fire Safety Center.

The 65-year-old graduated from Carroll University (then Caroll College) in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in business administration and later pursued his master’s degree from Cardinal Stritch University.