Alderman Murphy won't seek reelection; 'honor and privilege'

Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy, who represents the city's 10th district, announced Monday he will not seek reelection. He plans to leave office in April 2024.

Murphy has served as alderman for 35 years.

Alderman Michael Murphy statement:

"This coming April, I will have served as your Alderman for 35 years, making me the third longest serving Alderman in the City’s history when I leave office in April 2024. For those who are counting, that was back in 1989 and 9 elections ago. During all those years, I’m very lucky to be one of those people who can say they love what they do for a living.

However, all good things come to an end. I’ve decided not to seek re-election as your elected representative on the Milwaukee Common Council. Making this decision wasn’t easy, but after long walks and talks with my family and friends, I feel the time is right.

As the firstborn American son of Irish immigrants, my parents instilled in me and my brothers and sister the responsibility of public service and helping those most in need. I’ve always tried to honor that principle and serve the people of Milwaukee with the hope of making our city better. I hope I did.

I will always be grateful to you, the voters, for giving me the opportunity of serving you. I’m also thankful of the many public service employees, my fellow Aldermen and Mayors whose support and encouragement allowed me to do my job of improving the lives of my constituents.

Public service is an honor and privilege. Thank you for granting me that honor."