Walker's Point beating, Milwaukee man accused of attempted homicide

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a Walker's Point beating that happened on Saturday, March 16.

Prosecutors accuse 39-year-old Jose Dali Gonzalez Jr. of beating the victim and stomping on their head several times.

Gonzalez appeared in Milwaukee County Court on Thursday, March 21 for his initial appearance. His cash bond was set at $75,000.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers respond

Police were called to the scene near 14th and National shortly before 8 p.m. According to a criminal complaint, officers found the victim unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk with "significant bleeding."

The victim was taken to hospital for emergency medical treatment, the complaint said. Doctors told police that the victim had suffered orbital fractures, a traumatic brain injury, a fractured nose and several facial lacerations.

Related article

Security video

Investigators watched security from a nearby apartment building. The complaint states it showed a direct view of the beating and where the victim was found.

The victim was seen walking down the sidewalk into view from the east, apparently holding beverage cans in his hands, according to the complaint. The security video then showed the suspect walking behind the victim at first; the victim turned and faced the suspect as the suspect walked alongside the victim.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The complaint states video then showed the suspect approaching the victim and intentionally punching him in the face and neck. The suspect punched the victim a second time, causing the victim to drop to his knees before getting up and trying to get away. When the victim began to try to walk around the suspect, the suspect charged and punched the victim a third time. The victim then fell to the ground, apparently unconscious.

The video then showed the suspect briefly walking away before returning and stomping on the victim's face and head five times, the complaint states. The video then showed the suspect lingering in the area, particularly near the front entrance of a building, until eventually walking away.

Identifying Gonzalez

According to the complaint, a Milwaukee police detective interviewed the manager of a nearby liquor store. The detective showed the manager a still image of the suspect from the security footage, at which time the manager said that he recognized that person as a customer who he has known for a few years and who lives next door.

Milwaukee police officers checked that residence and found Gonzalez on the front porch wearing the same clothes as the suspect seen on surveillance, per the complaint. He was then arrested.

Police scene near 14th and National

Gonzalez's statement

Gonzalez told police he left the liquor store and was on his way to a friend’s house before the beating, the complaint states. Prosecutors said he admitted that while he was walking to the house, he was trying to walk past the victim and asked him to move – but the victim said "No, (expletive) yo."

The complaint states Gonzalez said he "lost it." He remembered that he "hit" the victim, which caused the victim to fall to the ground, and the next thing he remembered was stomping on the victim's face.

Prior conviction

According to the criminal complaint and online court records, Gonzalez was convicted in 2017 of third-degree sexual assault. He was sentenced to four years in prison and was released on extended supervision in April 2021.

If convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, the complaint states Gonzalez could be sentenced to up to 60 years in prison – with an additional six years added on because of his previous felony conviction.