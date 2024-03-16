Walker's Point beating, victim in critical condition: police

article

Milwaukee police said one person was sent to a hospital in critical condition after a Saturday night beating.

It happened in Walker's Point, near 14th and National, around 7:50 p.m. Police initially told FOX6 News the victim had been shot in the face, but later determined it wasn't a shooting – rather, an aggravated battery.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story described what MPD originally reported was a shooting. It was updated after MPD determined it was not a shooting but, rather, an aggravated battery.



