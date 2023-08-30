Milwaukee armored truck robbery; guard killed, men now charged

article

Two Milwaukee men are now charged in connection to the July armored truck robbery and killing of a guard.

Damien Huff, 28, and Colby Logan, 31 are each charged with multiple felonies.

The guard, 55-year-old Scott Bee of Waukesha, died after he was shot during the robbery at North Shore Bank near 79th and Capitol.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on July 13, surveillance captured a man walking in an alley near the bank. A camera near the bank captured the gunshots as the man ran away and got into a waiting SUV. He dropped some money, an estimated $70,000, picked some of it up and then sped off.

The day after the robbery, Logan was arrested at a gas station near 76th and Villard. Court filings said he stashed money behind some soda bottles inside the gas station.

Huff is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, six counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Logan is charged with felony murder-armed robbery and five counts of armed robbery.

Woman also charged

Toshiana Nelson, 26, is charged with attempting to aid a felon. Prosecutors said Nelson's husband rented the getaway SUV involved the robbery. The husband – who lives in western Wisconsin – told FOX6 on Aug. 1 that he and his wife are estranged, and he hadn't seen her since June.

Toshiana Nelson

After Logan's arrest, prosecutors said he called Nelson from the jail and told her about the money stashed inside the gas station. Investigators said Nelson showed up to look for it, but the money was gone; a worker found it and turned it over to police.

Nelson's bond was set at $5,000.