Armored car guard dies after shooting, robbery in Milwaukee

article

A 55-year-old armored car guard has died after being shot Thursday, July 13, near 79th and Capitol in Milwaukee during a robbery.

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man has been arrested.

The cameras near the North Shore Bank caught someone wearing a ski mask walking toward the bank.

"I heard the six gunshots right outside my bedroom window," said Peggy Studenec, who lives next door.

Bank robbery near 79th and Capitol

That gunfire was followed by a person running to what looks like a getaway car until cash spilled everywhere.

"He was just shoveling it in his hands in the car and finally just got in the car and let the box sit," said Studenec.

Police said someone tried to rob an armored truck. Those bulletproof trucks typically transport large amounts of money. Police said a 55-year-old armored car guard was shot during the robbery. He was taken to the hospital – where he later died.

The man dropped money from car

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A different guard, a 26-year-old woman, fired at the person who ran off.

It's the second time this year that the bank had an armored truck robbed. In January, robbers got away with more than $100,000.