A 55-year-old armored car guard was shot Thursday, July 13 near 79th and Capitol in Milwaukee during a robbery. It happened around 8 a.m.

Police say a different guard, a 26-year-old man, fired at the suspect who ran from the scene. It is not known if the suspect was struck.

Armored car guard shot during robbery; 79th and Capitol

Another guard, a 25-year-old man, was also on scene. No other injuries were reported.

79th and Capitol, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.