Milwaukee armored truck robbery; getaway SUV identified as rental

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said charges are still pending in the armored truck robbery and killing of a guard last month.

Two men have been arrested in connection to the case. A woman, 26-year-old Toshiana Nelson, has been charged – and her husband said he's in shock.

Court filings say the SUV used in the robbery was rented by Nelson's husband. The man – who lives in western Wisconsin – didn't want to go on camera, but told FOX6 he and his wife are estranged, He said he hasn't seen her since early June, when he says she took the rental vehicle from him and has had it since.

On July 13, near 79th and Capitol, an armored truck was robbed outside a bank – and the guard, Scott Bee, was shot and later died.

A dark SUV was caught on surveillance video, and a man suspected of being 31-year-old Colby Logan dropped some cash, picked it up, got in and drove away. License plate cameras ID'd the car as a Mazda CX-5 with Minnesota license plates.

The SUV was found abandoned later that day in an alley near 28th and Wright, and fingerprints came back as a match for Logan. It was the same vehicle rented by Nelson's husband.

The day after the robbery, Logan was arrested at a gas station near 76th and Villard. Court filings say Logan called Nelson from the jail and told her he stashed money behind some pop bottles inside the gas station. Investigators said in court documents that she showed up to look for the money, but it was gone.

Days later, police pulled Nelson over down the road from her Brown Deer home, arrested her and searched her home. Another man was arrested in connection to the armored truck robbery on July 19 at a gas station near 28th and Fond du Lac – the same day Nelson was charged with attempting to aid a felon.

This past Monday, Nelson's husband said he did something he was planning to do for a while: file for divorce.