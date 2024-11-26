Milwaukee armored truck robbery; guard killed, plea deal reached

article

One of two Milwaukee men charged in a string of armed robberies, including one that left an armored truck guard dead, reached a plea deal on Monday, Nov. 25.

Colby Logan, 32, was charged with three counts of armed robbery, two counts of robbery with threat of force, and one count of felony murder-armed robbery. During the plea hearing, Logan pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery with threat of force and one count of felony murder-armed robbery. The three counts of armed robbery were dismissed, but read in for the purpose of sentencing.

A sentencing hearing for Logan is set for Jan. 23, 2025.

Case details

Armored truck guard Scott Bee of Waukesha died after he was shot during a July 2023 robbery at North Shore Bank near 80th and Capitol. Prosecutors said 29-year-old Damien Huff pulled the trigger, and Logan was the getaway driver.

The bank's drive-thru had just opened on July 13 and the armored truck was putting money into an ATM when surveillance cameras captured a man walking in an alley. Gunshots followed, and the man ran off with nearly $70,000 in cash – dropping some as he got into a waiting SUV and drove off.

The next day, court filings said Logan walked into a Citgo gas station near 76th and Villard. MPD's Special Investigation Division wasn’t far behind. Police were also tracking Huff’s phone, and the FBI was watching him, when police arrested him during a July 19, 2023 traffic stop near 28th and Fond du Lac.

Both Logan and Huff are charged in connection to the armored truck robbery and homicide – as well as five armed robberies of four Milwaukee Walgreens pharmacies dating back to June.

Toshiana Nelson

Authorities had been watching the vehicle used in those robberies, including the day before the armored truck robbery. Court documents said a different vehicle was used in the armored truck robbery – a rental vehicle found in an alley near 28th and Wright – and traced back to 26-year-old Toshiana Nelson.

Nelson is charged with attempting to aid a felon. After Logan’s arrest, prosecutors said he called Nelson from jail and told her to pick up money he stashed behind some pop bottles at the Citgo gas station. Investigators said Nelson showed up, but the money was gone; a worker found it and turned it over to police.