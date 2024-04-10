Mayfair Mall burglary: Police chase into Washington County, 4 charged

article

Four Illinois men are accused in a March smash-and-grab burglary at Mayfair Mall that led to a police chase and crash in Washington County.

Prosecutors charged Eric Meachum, Nathaniel Montgomery, Ja'Queil Smith and Anthony Williams with burglary of a building or dwelling. Meachum, the alleged driver, faces two additional felony charges in connection to the pursuit.

Police were called about an ongoing break-in at the mall around 4:20 a.m. on March 29. A criminal complaint states a gray Kia with Illinois plates had backed into Macy's and three people were reportedly walking around the store grabbing "high-priced" merchandise.

As Wauwatosa officers pulled up, the group took off – sparking a pursuit that ended roughly 26 miles away in Slinger. During the chase, the complaint states the Kia drove on the wrong side of traffic, ran numerous red lights and reached speeds at times that exceeded 110 mph.

Germantown police officers had taken over the chase when the Kia crashed into a ditch off I-41 near State Highway 60. The complaint states four people got out and ran from the wreck, which investigators said likely rolled five times before coming to a stop.

At the crash scene, prosecutors said police found various "high-end" watches, jewelry and fine perfumes – as well as earring and ring retail display mounts. The total value of the stolen merchandise was still being calculated as of April 2.

Meachum, Smith and Williams were all arrested near the scene of the crash. Montgomery was arrested at a gas station near the scene later that morning. The complaint states Meachum admitted he was the driver, while Smith admitted he was involved in the burglary and was in the store with Montgomery and Williams.

The Kia listed was later determined to have been stolen in Illinois.

All four men made their initial appearances in Milwaukee County court on April 3. Meachum's cash bond was set at $15,000, according to court records, while the other three received $1,000 cash bonds.