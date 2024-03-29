Mayfair Mall burglary leads to police chase, 3 Illinois men arrested

article

Three men from Illinois were arrested on Friday morning, March 29, after a burglary at Macy’s in Mayfair Mall led to a police chase. The fleeing vehicle was reported stolen.

When police arrived at the scene around 4:20 a.m., they found a vehicle parked near a shattered glass door at Macy’s. The vehicle, with three people inside, sped away. A police pursuit ensued.

The Village of Germantown officers took over the chase as it entered Washington County.

The pursuit ended when the fleeing Kia crashed at the intersection of US Hwy 41 and Hwy 60.

Two passengers, ages 48 and 46, both from Illinois, were taken into custody. The driver, a 21-year-old man also from Illinois, was arrested after attempting to run away.

The investigation revealed the crashed Kia was stolen, with stolen jewelry from Macy’s found inside.

The passengers were uninjured. The driver was taken to the hospital for assessment.