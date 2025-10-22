article

The Brief Maxwell Anderson has been ordered to pay more than $92,000 in restitution. He was sentenced to life in prison for killing and dismembering Sade Robinson. Wisconsin DOC records show he was moved to an out-of-state facility in September.



Maxwell Anderson, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing and dismembering Sade Robinson, has been ordered to pay more than $92,000 in restitution.

In Court:

In June, a Milwaukee County jury found Anderson guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson. He was sentenced to life in prison in August, and soon after began the appeals process.

Court records show the court ordered Anderson to pay $37,960 to the state's Crime Victim Compensation Fund. The program is open to crime victims to cover things like medical expenses, lost wages and more. Additionally, he was ordered to pay $54,934 to Robinson's family – her mother, father and sister.

Sade Robinson

Restitution will be paid from Anderson's prison funds, according to court records, at a rate the Wisconsin Department of Corrections will determine.

Wisconsin DOC records show Anderson, 34, was moved to an undisclosed out-of-state facility in September.

The backstory:

Anderson was accused of killing Robinson after a date, dismembering her and dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.

Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe was Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believed Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.