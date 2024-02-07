Marquette poll: Biden, Trump tied among registered voters

article

The latest Marquette University Law School poll released on Wednesday, Feb. 7 found President Biden and former President Trump are each supported for president by 49% of registered voters in Wisconsin.

Among those considered "likely voters," 50% support Trump, 49% support Biden.

In November, the Marquette Law School poll found it was Biden 50% and Trump 48% among both registered and likely voters.

When third party candidates are included, Trump is supported by 40%, Biden by 37%, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy by 16%, Green Party candidate Jill Stein by 4%, and independent candidate Cornel West by 2% among registered voters, according to the poll.

Among likely voters, it is Trump 41%, Biden 39%, Kennedy 13%, Stein 4%, and West 2%. The GOP primary for the presidential nomination: Among Republican registered voters in Wis., 64% support Trump, 22% support Haley, 14% are undecided.

Wisconsin governor

For Gov. Tony Evers, 52% view him favorably, 45% unfavorably. For Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, 17% view him favorably, 39% unfavorably and 45% haven’t heard enough or don’t know.

U.S. Senate

For Eric Hovde, 7% view him favorably, 9% unfavorably. For Scott Mayer, 4% view favorably, 7% unfavorably. For David Clarke, 18% view favorably, 17% view unfavorably.

FULL RESULTS: Marquette University Law School Poll – Feb. 7, 2024

State Issues

In December, the state Supreme Court ruled the existing legislative districts violated the state Constitution and required new maps to be drawn. This survey was conducted after new maps had been submitted, but before any ruling on which map will be adopted. The decision to draw new districts is favored by 42% of registered voters and opposed by 34%, while 23% say they don’t know.

In January, the legislature discussed legislation that would legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Eighty-six percent say they support legalization for medical purposes, with 10% opposed and 4% saying they don’t know. When last asked about this in April 2019, 83% favored and 12% opposed legalizing medical marijuana.

A smaller majority, 63%, favor legalization of marijuana for any purpose, while 29% are opposed. This question was last asked in October 2022, with 64% in favor and 30% opposed.

About the poll

The survey was conducted Jan. 24-31, 2024, interviewing 930 Wisconsin registered voters, with a margin of error of +/-4.2 percentage points. The sample includes 408 Republicans and independents who lean Republican, who were asked about their preferences in the Republican presidential primary, with a margin of error of +/-6.4 percentage points.

The survey was conducted with a hybrid sample of 727 respondents selected from the Wisconsin voter registration list and 203 selected from the SSRS Opinion Panel, a sample drawn from postal addresses across the state and invited to take part in surveys online. The interview was conducted online with 814 respondents and with 116 by telephone with a live interviewer. Full details of the methodology are contained in the methodology statement at the link below.

The partisan makeup of the sample is 32% Republican, 30% Democratic, and 37% independent. Since January 2020, the long-term partisan balance has been 30% Republican, 28% Democratic, and 41% independent.